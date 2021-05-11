-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Sientra posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. The business had revenue of $22.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIEN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. 11,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,034. Sientra has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $377.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Sientra by 11.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,997,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 202,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Sientra by 86.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sientra by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,735,000 after purchasing an additional 272,714 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Sientra by 11.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

