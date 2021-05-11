-$0.31 EPS Expected for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Arcadia Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $1.29. The company had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 177.69% and a negative net margin of 1,499.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

RKDA traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $2.57. 658,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.62. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

