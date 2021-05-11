$0.34 EPS Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. US Foods reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 236%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

USFD stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,882,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,545. US Foods has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.80.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $275,087.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

