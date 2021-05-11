-$0.48 EPS Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.56). Nutanix posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The firm had revenue of $346.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.07 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

In related news, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,479,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $291,268.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,446.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $28.39 on Friday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19.

Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

