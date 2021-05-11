-$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will report earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.