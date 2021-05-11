$0.65 EPS Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.82. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $52.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.56 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEBO shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.86. 709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,755. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.15%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,323.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 73.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.