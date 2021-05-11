$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Haemonetics posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Haemonetics.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAE. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. CJS Securities cut Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $532,581,000 after buying an additional 97,015 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Haemonetics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 180,109 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 598,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $59,775,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,488,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

