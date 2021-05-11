$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Haemonetics posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.
On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Haemonetics.
A number of brokerages have commented on HAE. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. CJS Securities cut Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.
Shares of HAE stock opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.
About Haemonetics
Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.
