$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.92. Overstock.com posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

OSTK has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NASDAQ:OSTK traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.03. The stock had a trading volume of 56,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,865. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Overstock.com has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 1,680 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $183,136.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,763.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,426 shares of company stock worth $2,615,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,077,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after buying an additional 394,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

