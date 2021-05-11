$0.87 EPS Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.73. Kforce reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $820,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 176,640 shares of company stock worth $9,518,983 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Kforce by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 141,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $62.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

