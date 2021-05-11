-$1.76 EPS Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to post ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.35). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings per share of ($2.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($6.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.41) to ($5.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($3.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on BPMC. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.74. 453,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.02.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

