10,300 Shares in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Bought by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Separately, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth $29,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on BTRS in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ BTRS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.66. 7,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,134. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

