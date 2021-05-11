$116.72 Million in Sales Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to announce $116.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.14 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $115.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year sales of $467.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $466.20 million to $469.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $472.82 million, with estimates ranging from $472.70 million to $472.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.