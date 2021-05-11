12Ships Market Cap Tops $106.72 Million (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. 12Ships has a total market cap of $106.72 million and $4,813.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 12Ships has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One 12Ships coin can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00083748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00059730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00064507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00107092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.49 or 0.00793218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,117.38 or 0.09132290 BTC.

12Ships Profile

12Ships (TSHP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,878,306 coins. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12 . The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

12Ships Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

