$130.65 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report $130.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.90 million and the highest is $131.40 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $129.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $512.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.50 million to $512.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $504.45 million, with estimates ranging from $489.60 million to $519.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,637,000 after acquiring an additional 510,582 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,141,000 after acquiring an additional 583,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,423,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,663,000 after acquiring an additional 238,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,499,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.36. 481,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,530. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

