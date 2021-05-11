13,145 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $50.33. 159,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,840,071. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average is $44.07.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

