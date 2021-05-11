141,100 Shares in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Purchased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 141,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,565,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,683 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $14,051,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock valued at $141,500,944 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.06. 3,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average is $45.18. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

