1,437 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 45,800.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,178,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

BABA stock opened at $219.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $194.03 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

