$144.65 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to report $144.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.30 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $109.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $634.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $632.20 million to $638.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $733.74 million, with estimates ranging from $714.20 million to $755.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,844 shares of company stock worth $18,537,916. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,779. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.66. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $75.26 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -99.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.