$15.63 Million in Sales Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to post sales of $15.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.69 million and the highest is $16.60 million. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $10.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $75.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $80.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $124.78 million, with estimates ranging from $106.20 million to $152.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADMA. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,190,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,173. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $209.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

