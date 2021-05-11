$16.56 Million in Sales Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to report $16.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.84 million and the highest is $17.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year sales of $94.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $97.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $136.27 million, with estimates ranging from $124.50 million to $143.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Berkeley Lights stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,536,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,204. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average is $72.49. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $40.22 and a one year high of $113.53.

In other news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 8,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $546,618.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 162,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,005,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $816,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 807,753 shares of company stock valued at $44,909,800 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,467,000 after buying an additional 771,040 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,926,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,224,000 after buying an additional 342,283 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,310,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,416,000 after buying an additional 306,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

