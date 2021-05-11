$161.60 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will report sales of $161.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.50 million to $165.00 million. Trustmark posted sales of $177.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $645.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $632.50 million to $653.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $644.13 million, with estimates ranging from $632.30 million to $665.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Trustmark stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.54. 3,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,246. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

In other news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $681,400.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

