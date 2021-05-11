1,764 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Bought by One One Wealth Management LLC

One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 27.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 418.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.54.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.94. 9,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,369. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.36 and a 1-year high of $203.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.