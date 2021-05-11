1,770 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $142,625,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,338,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,023,000 after acquiring an additional 479,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,686,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $123.06 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.29.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

