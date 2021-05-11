1inch (1INCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.07 Billion

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, 1inch has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar. 1inch has a market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $207.74 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch coin can now be bought for $6.85 or 0.00011884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1inch alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00086005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00062390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.88 or 0.00884595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00063524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00108457 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch (1INCH) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,671,623 coins. 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

Buying and Selling 1inch

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.