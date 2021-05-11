1irstcoin Price Tops $0.68 on Major Exchanges (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $23.75 million and $56,426.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,972,350 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

