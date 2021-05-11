1MillionNFTs (1MIL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $926,083.00

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $699,785.20 and $926,083.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for about $5.83 or 0.00010387 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.93 or 0.00703402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00067251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.45 or 0.00243033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $665.45 or 0.01185229 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00029618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.79 or 0.00735223 BTC.

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

