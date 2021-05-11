$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to announce $2.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the highest is $2.16 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COMM. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

CommScope stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.86. 5,964,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,016. CommScope has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $18.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,398,000 after purchasing an additional 435,786 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in CommScope by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,224,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,604,000 after acquiring an additional 504,149 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,310 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,090,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,470,000 after acquiring an additional 379,750 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,365,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

