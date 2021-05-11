$21.93 Million in Sales Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to post sales of $21.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $19.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $90.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.07 million to $100.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $83.73 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $666,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,860,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NGM traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,098. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.