$219.65 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to post $219.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $223.29 million. Albany International reported sales of $225.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year sales of $875.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.00 million to $889.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $976.58 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $988.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Albany International.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.79. 131,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,190. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80. Albany International has a one year low of $45.93 and a one year high of $92.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day moving average of $76.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

In other Albany International news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $183,477.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.