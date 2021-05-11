23,984 Shares in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 26,666.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $2,532,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,104,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,542,530.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $186,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 604,606 shares of company stock valued at $6,802,880. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZNGA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. Analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

