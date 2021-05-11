26,946 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

PLTR opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $5,493,478.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,799,189 shares in the company, valued at $45,285,587.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock worth $125,875,655.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

