$28.07 Million in Sales Expected for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to report $28.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.20 million and the highest is $28.94 million. Orrstown Financial Services posted sales of $27.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year sales of $111.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.40 million to $114.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $102.77 million, with estimates ranging from $99.90 million to $105.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 16.46%.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

