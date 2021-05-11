28,919 Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,919 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,107. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Flex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

