2key.network (2KEY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $215,267.00

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. One 2key.network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0661 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and $215,267.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 2key.network has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00083878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00059742 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00064646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00107157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.21 or 0.00776952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.33 or 0.09151743 BTC.

2key.network Coin Profile

2key.network is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 71,576,966 coins. The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

2key.network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

