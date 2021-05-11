$3.15 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to announce sales of $3.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.30 billion and the lowest is $3.02 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $2.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $13.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,449.27.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in AutoZone by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 18.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 172.8% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $164,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,519.62 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,023.06 and a one year high of $1,542.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,445.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,251.61.

AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

