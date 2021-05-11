$32.86 Million in Sales Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will post $32.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.06 million and the highest is $34.30 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $29.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $134.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.72 million to $138.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $157.50 million, with estimates ranging from $132.48 million to $174.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 214,455 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,249,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 844,521 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,805.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 574,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 554,902 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 619.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 435,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 375,238 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. 11,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,820. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $479.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.