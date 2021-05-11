$34.73 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report $34.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.50 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $31.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $139.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $143.13 million, with estimates ranging from $142.10 million to $144.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSRR. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of BSRR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 33,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,366. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $413.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.05%.

In other news, Director Susan M. Abundis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,140.00. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $36,984.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,803.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 32,232 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 115,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after buying an additional 76,791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

