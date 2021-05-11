3,921 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Bought by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Truadvice LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 546.1% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.15. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $59.72.

