3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

DDD traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.81. 726,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,161,401. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Several brokerages have commented on DDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

