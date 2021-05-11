3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Upgraded to Buy by Craig Hallum

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was upgraded by Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DDD has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

DDD traded up $6.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.90. 1,177,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,161,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

