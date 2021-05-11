3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 57,565 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $31,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $207.33 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.89 and its 200-day moving average is $179.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

