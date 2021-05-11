$4.27 Billion in Sales Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report sales of $4.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.45 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $16.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.02 billion to $17.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.66 billion to $18.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.

NYSE:PPG opened at $179.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $181.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PPG Industries by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after purchasing an additional 671,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

