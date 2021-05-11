4,208 Shares in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 851.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after buying an additional 867,563 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in CareDx by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after buying an additional 442,692 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,972,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,992,000 after acquiring an additional 225,040 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $733,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 419,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,753,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. Insiders have sold 60,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.42. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

