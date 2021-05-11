55I LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2,799.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,457 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,287,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

VB opened at $219.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.96. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $227.82.

