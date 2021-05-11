55I LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

55I LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $48.48 and a 1 year high of $73.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.94.

