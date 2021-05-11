55I LLC Invests $2.97 Million in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 99,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58.

