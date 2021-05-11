586 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by One One Wealth Management LLC

One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 586 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after acquiring an additional 370,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

ADBE traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $484.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,489. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $348.01 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,528 shares of company stock worth $9,417,808. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

