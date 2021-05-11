$653.00 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to post sales of $653.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $645.60 million to $660.40 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $393.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.27. 2,471,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,388. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average is $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $59.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock worth $121,410,741 over the last three months. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,663,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,079 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,530,000 after acquiring an additional 936,160 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $787,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,316 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,211,000 after acquiring an additional 537,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,787,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

