$82.45 Million in Sales Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to announce $82.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.30 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $76.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $328.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $325.40 million to $331.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $334.80 million, with estimates ranging from $332.90 million to $336.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriCo Bancshares.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,575,000 after purchasing an additional 149,353 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCBK stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.46. 2,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,120. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.14. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.