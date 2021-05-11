912 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by One One Wealth Management LLC

One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 912 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $782,855 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $252.67. 61,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

